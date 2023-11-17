David Beckham, the renowned former footballer, spent an eventful evening in Mumbai during his three-day visit to India. Beckham was spotted attending a private party at the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat, on Thursday night.

The arrival of Beckham's car at Mannat was captured by paparazzi and shared on a fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. The video clip of Beckham's arrival was well-received by netizens.

One user, referencing Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue in the film Pathaan, commented, 'Party Pathaan ke ghar mein hai!' Another user observed, 'Looks like Beckham has decided to meet all powerhouses in a three-day visit'.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja threw a reception for David Beckham on Wednesday at their Mumbai home, and he was warmly welcomed. The renowned athlete wore an all-black outfit. He posed for the photographers with the hosts, Sonam and Anand. He looked quite happy for the camera.