David Harbour says false rumours about Millie Bobby Brown triggered mental health crisis

Actor David Harbour has spoken about the impact of false rumours linking him to Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, saying the reports contributed to a serious mental health episode during a difficult period in his life.

Speaking to Variety, Harbour addressed a British tabloid report published last year that alleged Brown had filed complaints against him before production began on the final season of Stranger Things. Harbour dismissed the claims as untrue and said the story emerged at a particularly challenging time.

The actor revealed that the allegations coincided with personal struggles and contributed to what he described as a breakdown. Harbour, who has previously discussed living with bipolar disorder, said the report appeared shortly after the release of an album by his former wife, Lily Allen.

"[Brown and I] worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter," Harbour said. He added that disagreements can occur in any long-term relationship but become amplified when attached to a globally successful television series.

Harbour said managing mental health can be "confusing" and "embarrassing", particularly during periods of extreme stress. He explained that such situations can sometimes lead to behaviour that others may find difficult to understand.

"It's not something I choose, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," he said, reflecting on the challenges of living with bipolar disorder. Harbour also spoke about the connection between creativity and mental illness, saying some of his strengths as an actor are closely tied to the way he experiences the world.

Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, Harbour stressed that he and Brown remain close. He said the pair are currently collaborating on several projects and described their connection as a "special bond".

"Millie and I are working on several projects. You'll see more of Millie and me, 10 years wasn't enough," Harbour said.

Harbour and Brown starred together throughout the run of Stranger Things, with Harbour portraying Jim Hopper and Brown playing Eleven. The Netflix series recently concluded with its fifth and final season.