David Harris, famed for his portrayal of Cochise in the cult classic film 'The Warriors', has died at the age of 75. His daughter, Davina Harris, confirmed his passing on Friday at his New York City home after a battle with cancer.

Harris's role as Cochise, a prominent member of the red-vested gang at the film's core, left a lasting impression on audiences. Directed by Walter Hill and adapted from Sol Yurick's 1965 novel, The Warriors follows a gang wrongfully accused of murder as they navigate a treacherous journey across New York City, from the Bronx to Coney Island.

Cochise became a symbol of rebellion, characterised by his distinctive fashion choices, including a headband and a turquoise necklace.

While initially met with mixed reviews upon its release, The Warriors eventually gained a dedicated fanbase, solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon. Beyond this iconic role, Harris appeared in several notable films, including Brubaker (1980), Quicksilver (1980), and Fatal Beauty (1987). His television career featured appearances on popular shows such as Law & Order: SVU, ER, and NYPD Blue.

Harris is survived by his daughter, as well as his mother, Maude Marie Harris, his sister Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin, his brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris, and two grandchildren.