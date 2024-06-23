David Henrie, famous for his role as Justin Russo in Disney Channel’s 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' has hinted at a touching reunion with co-star Selena Gomez in the show’s upcoming revival. In a recent interview, Henrie shared details about the highly anticipated Disney+ sequel, where he reprises his role as Justin Russo, now navigating life as a mortal.

The new series will feature Justin's sister, Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez), introducing a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) into Justin's life, leading him to mentor the aspiring wizard. Henrie expressed his excitement about working with Gomez again, noting her impressive quick wit and how much fun they had on set.

Henrie also revealed that fans can expect some deeply moving scenes in the revival. "We have a couple of scenes that I think will choke up fans of the original show. They went really well, and I'm excited for you to see it," he said.

While Jake T. Austin, who played their brother Max, won’t return for the sequel, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise will reprise their roles as Theresa and Jerry Russo. Filming began in April, with Andy Fickman directing the series. The show is scheduled to premiere later this year on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Henrie emphasised that the revival aims to capture the essence of the original series, maintaining its themes, values, and humour. He highlighted new elements of the story, particularly Justin's life without magic, hinting at intriguing developments from the pilot episode onward.

Joining Henrie and Gomez are new cast members Max Matenko as Justin's youngest son Milo, Alkaio Thiele as his oldest son Roman, and Mimi Gianopulos as his wife Giada. The pilot episode was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who also serve as executive producers alongside Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Gary Marsh.