Francisco San Martin, known for his role as Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 39. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed that the actor died by suicide at his Los Angeles home on January 16.

San Martin’s stint on Days of Our Lives spanned six months in 2011. He portrayed a petty thief who was later revealed to be a police officer investigating a cold case. His character eventually left for Argentina after a job promotion. The role was later reprised by actor Jordi Vilasuso from 2016 to 2017.

The actor also appeared in Jane the Virgin, where he had a recurring role in seasons three and four, sharing screen time with Gina Rodriguez. Among his other credits are roles in Behind the Candelabra and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hollywood expressed shock and grief over the news of his passing. Actress Camila Banus, who played his on-screen sister Gabi in Days of Our Lives, paid tribute on Instagram. "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," she wrote, adding, "Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

Born in Montana, San Martin began his acting journey in children’s theatre before moving to Madrid as a teenager. He worked as a model and pursued acting classes, eventually building a career in stage, TV, and film production in Spain.

Fans and colleagues have shared heartfelt condolences, remembering him as a talented performer who brought joy to his audience. His untimely death has left a lasting impact on those who knew and admired him.