Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome dies at 71 leaving behind a punk rock legacy

Eugene Richard O’Connor, better known as Cheetah Chrome, the guitarist of influential American punk rock band Dead Boys, has died at the age of 71.

Dead Boys confirmed the musician’s death in a post on Instagram on September 13, describing Chrome as an “architect of the punk rock movement”. The band paid tribute to him as a distinctive guitarist whose “feral” riffs and energetic performances helped shape the punk scene.

Chrome was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and began his music career as a guitarist with Rocket from the Tombs in 1974. He later formed Frankenstein with fellow musicians Stiv Bators and Johnny Blitz. The group eventually evolved into Dead Boys.

Dead Boys released their debut album, Young, Loud and Snotty, in 1977, followed by We Have Come for Your Children in 1978. The band broke up the following year.

Although Dead Boys reunited for live performances at various points over the years, they did not release another studio album. The band had been planning a tour in 2027 to mark the 50th anniversary of Young, Loud and Snotty.

Chrome later based himself in Nashville, where he continued his musical career.

He is survived by his wife, Anna O’Connor, and their 14-year-old son, Rogan, who live in Nashville.

Dead Boys, in their tribute, said Chrome’s music would continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans.