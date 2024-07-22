The much-anticipated "Deadpool and Wolverine," featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is already setting the stage for a monumental opening day at the Indian box office. The excitement surrounding this film, which unites two of Marvel's most beloved characters, has translated into phenomenal advance bookings.

In an impressive feat, "Deadpool and Wolverine" has already sold 100,000 tickets across top Indian national chains such as PVRInox and Cinepolis, and that's four days before its release. Of these, PVRInox leads the charge with around 80,000 tickets, while Cinepolis follows with approximately 20,000 tickets. This unprecedented demand highlights the film's immense popularity and the anticipation it has generated among Indian audiences.

To put these numbers in perspective, let's compare the advance ticket sales of "Deadpool and Wolverine" with other recent superhero blockbusters in India:

Spider-Man: No Way Home: 550,000 tickets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 400,000 tickets

Thor: Love and Thunder: 225,000 tickets

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 125,000 tickets

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: 110,000 tickets

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: 85,000 tickets

While "Deadpool and Wolverine" has sold 100,000 tickets so far, it is well on its way to joining the ranks of these high-grossing superhero films. The film aims to sell over 300,000 tickets in top chains for the opening day, a target that seems within reach given the current trajectory of sales.

The enthusiasm for "Deadpool and Wolverine" isn't confined to India. Globally, the advance bookings are exceptional, surpassing those of any previous X-Men, Deadpool, or Wolverine film in most territories. The film's global opening weekend is projected to rake in around or over $400 million, underscoring its worldwide appeal.

With such robust advance sales, "Deadpool and Wolverine" is poised to achieve a staggering opening day revenue of Rs 20 crore or more in India, despite its 18-plus certification. This figure not only highlights the film's broad appeal but also the growing market for superhero films in the country.

As we inch closer to the release date, the buzz around "Deadpool and Wolverine" continues to build. By Thursday night, it is expected that ticket sales will surge even further, potentially surpassing initial projections. The film's strong pre-release performance suggests that it could outshine recent superhero hits, potentially setting new records for opening day collections and overall box office success.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" is set to deliver a cinematic experience that fans have eagerly awaited. With its compelling characters, engaging storyline, and the star power of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, it is not just a film but a cultural event. All eyes are now on the opening day to see if it will live up to the monumental expectations.