"Deadpool & Wolverine" has been performing exceptionally well in India since its release on Friday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has grossed nearly Rs 44 crore so far.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film earned Rs 21 crore on its first day, with collections distributed as follows: Rs 10.9 crore in English, Rs 8.1 crore in Hindi, Rs 90 lakh in Telugu, and Rs 1.1 crore in Tamil.

On its second day, early estimates suggest that "Deadpool & Wolverine" earned around Rs 22.50 crore nett in India across all languages, bringing the total collection to Rs 43.50 crore. The film had an overall 41.94% English occupancy on Saturday.

Based on Marvel Comics characters, the superhero film is the 34th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a sequel to "Deadpool" (2016) and "Deadpool 2" (2018).

Directed by Shawn Levy, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells, the film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively.

Supporting roles are played by Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen. The plot follows Deadpool, who is pulled from his quiet life by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and partners with a reluctant Wolverine on a mission to save his universe.