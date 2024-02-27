'Death Game' actor Lee Jae-wook, aespa's Karina Officially Dating
Actors Lee Jae-wook and Karina of K-pop group aespa have confirmed their relationship, following speculations that began on February 27. Their respective agencies, CJes Studios and SM Entertainment, validated the reports after a Dispatch report suggested their romantic involvement.
Lee Jae-wook and Karina of K-pop group aespa are confirmed to be dating, according to statements from their respective agencies. The dating rumours began on February 27, following a report by Dispatch, which claimed the two stars were romantically involved.
The report suggested the couple first met at a Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14. Regular meetings in Lee Jae-wook’s neighborhood and late-night walks added credibility to the rumours.
Both stars' agencies were inundated with inquiries, prompting Lee Jae-wook’s agency, CJes Studios, to initially state they were verifying the reports. However, they later confirmed the relationship, stating 'The two are getting to know each other' and asked for respect for their private lives. Karina's agency, SM Entertainment, also confirmed the relationship, mirroring CJes Studios’ statement.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today