Lee Jae-wook and Karina of K-pop group aespa are confirmed to be dating, according to statements from their respective agencies. The dating rumours began on February 27, following a report by Dispatch, which claimed the two stars were romantically involved.

The report suggested the couple first met at a Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14. Regular meetings in Lee Jae-wook’s neighborhood and late-night walks added credibility to the rumours.

Both stars' agencies were inundated with inquiries, prompting Lee Jae-wook’s agency, CJes Studios, to initially state they were verifying the reports. However, they later confirmed the relationship, stating 'The two are getting to know each other' and asked for respect for their private lives. Karina's agency, SM Entertainment, also confirmed the relationship, mirroring CJes Studios’ statement.