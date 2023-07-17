Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a power couple in Bollywood. Due to their rigorous jobs, the pair have busy schedules. What do they do to enjoy their time together? What do they consider a dating night to be? In any case, the actress recently revealed all in an interview. She said that the couple prefers quiet date nights in at home while ordering takeaway.

They treasure downtime together because their job frequently needs them to travel around and interact with others. Deepika stated that their perfect date night includes ordering excellent food, watching a movie in the privacy of their own room and donning pyjamas. They may relax and rekindle their relationships with one another at home, free from the demands of their busy lives. While they adore the anticipation of getting dressed and heading out for big occasions, their favourite method of spending time together is to unwind and take pleasure in each other's company at home.

During an interview with Curly Tales, Deepika Padukone shared her preference for intimate date nights. She expressed her disinterest in in-room dining or exploring restaurants, stating, "My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, occasionally we do like going out, getting ready, date night, but for the most part, we do enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas and ordering in."

The romance between Project K star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Following the success of Ram Leela, Deepika and Ranveer co-starred in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), two additional films directed by Bhansali. Deepika and Ranveer exchanged vows in two opulent ceremonies on November 14 and 15 at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. A small group of close relatives and friends attended the wedding celebrations.