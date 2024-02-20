A ctor duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. Deepika is reportedly in her second trimester, according to a source for The Week. The story claims that because Deepika allegedly covered up her belly during the 77th BAFTA red carpet, there were rumours that she could be pregnant. For the occasion, Deepika donned a shimmering saree and specially designed jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.



After dating for six years, Deepika and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como in Italy. On the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, they had their first meeting. Later on, they appeared in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani as well. Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium in November of last year.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore in January of this year, Deepika was asked if she "looks forward to" having a child. Deepika Padukone said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Talking about her parents, she had said, “When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children”.

Recently, Deepika starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the aerial action thriller flick Fighter. Key parts were played by Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in the Siddharth Anand-helmed movie. Her next appearance will be with Prabhas in the science fiction action thriller Kalki 2898 AD. The movie, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin and features Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in cinemas on May 9, 2024.



In the cop drama Singham Again, starring Rohit Shetty, Ranveer will play Simmba once more. Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar are also included. In addition, Ranveer will star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which is slated for release in 2025.