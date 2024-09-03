Bollywood's beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently shared a series of stunning images from their pregnancy photoshoot.

The black-and-white pictures capture the couple looking absolutely lovely together.

Take a look at it here:

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black bralette and an open cardigan paired with denim jeans. In several photos from the shoot, she was also seen in a sheer black dress and a sleek black bodycon outfit. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh opted for a casual look, wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Fans were quick to express their excitement, flooding the comment section with love and well-wishes for the couple. One fan wrote, "Wishing you an amazing month," while another commented, "Sending you guys love." Many others showed their affection by posting heart and fire emojis.

The couple is reportedly expecting their baby to arrive this month.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a private yet grand ceremony in Italy in 2018.

On the professional front, Deepika's latest film was Kalki 2898 AD, and Ranveer recently starred in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is also set to appear in Singham Again.