Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actress to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In a historic recognition of her global cinematic impact, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been named among the inductees for the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Indian actress to receive a dedicated star on the prestigious boulevard.

The announcement was made during a live broadcast on Wednesday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which revealed the complete list of honorees selected for next year. Deepika has been chosen under the Motion Pictures category, joining an elite lineup that includes Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Stanley Tucci, and Molly Ringwald.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut in 2017 opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Since then, she has steadily expanded her international footprint, balancing a flourishing Bollywood career with increasing global recognition. Her induction is being hailed as a landmark moment for Indian cinema's international prominence.

The Walk of Fame honours excellence in five fields: motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, music recording, and sports entertainment. This year’s honorees also include television stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Noah Wyle (ER), former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who will receive a joint star.

Additionally, posthumous stars will be awarded to Tony Scott, the acclaimed director of Top Gun and Man on Fire, and Carlo Rambaldi, the Italian visual effects maestro behind E.T. and Alien.

Honorees are selected from hundreds of public submissions reviewed by a selection committee, with final approval given by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The 2026 announcement was made by current Walk of Fame stars Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade.

Padukone’s star is being celebrated not only for her cinematic contributions but also as a symbol of India’s growing cultural influence in global entertainment. While Indian legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have received accolades in the West, Deepika becomes the first Indian actress to be awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On the personal front, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. Sharing her name during Diwali, the couple described Dua as “the answer to our prayers,” reflecting their deep sense of joy and gratitude.

Professionally, Deepika was last seen in the pan-India sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is set to return in the film’s sequel and will also headline an upcoming pan-India action drama opposite Allu Arjun, helmed by director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6.