Actor Deepika Padukone shared a lengthy note on self-care and skincare on Instagram Thursday, including several photos and selfies with and without makeup. She mentioned how she isn’t usually a selfie person. Additionally, she spoke about Karan Aujla's song "Tauba Tauba."

Part of her post read, "Additional Disclaimers: I’m not a picture/ selfie person so kindly appreciate the fact that I’m sharing soo many with you’ll! I'm even wondering when and why I took these!? (Face with rolling eyes, grinning face with sweat and face with peeking eye emojis)."

Deepika chose "Tauba Tauba" as the background song for her post, writing, "I just HAD to use this track because I love it and anyway it’s coming out of peoples ears no? (Woman shrugging and grinning face with sweat emojis)." The song is from Bad Newz and features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. It has gained popularity for its upbeat music and catchy hook step.

Fans last saw Deepika in "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin. The post-apocalyptic film, inspired by Hindu scriptures, is set in the year 2898 AD and features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.