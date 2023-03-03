Indian actress Deepika Padukone, on March 3, announced that she will be one of the presenters at the 95th Oscar 2023.

With this, Padukone will put India on the international stage and she had served on the Cannes Film Festival jury last year.

On her social media accounts, the actress posted this joyful information. Though not the first Indian to present at the Oscars, the Pathaan actress is not the first.

It needs mention here that Persis Khambatta was the first Indian to ever present at the Academy Awards, making history. In 1980, she made an appearance on stage at the annual awards ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra performed the honour at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016 after Persis. With Steve Carell, Jared Leto, Julianne Moore, Olivia Munn, Margot Robbie, Jason Segel, Andy Serkis, Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon, she presented during the ceremony.

With the huge success of her movie Pathaan, Deepika had a fantastic start to 2023.

The actress appeared in the movie alongside John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. She has Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, scheduled for release after that.