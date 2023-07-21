The evening of July 20 saw Mumbai host the bridal couture showcased by designer Manish Malhotra. It was a celebrity-studded affair. Currently promoting their movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt strutted down the catwalk as showstoppers.

Additionally present to encourage and applaud her husband Ranveer was Deepika Padukone. The actress from Project K started posting fresh images of herself wearing a saree to a fashion event.

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Deepika Padukone shared pictures of herself wearing the gown she wore to Manish Malhotra's huge fashion show on Instagram after attending the event. Deepika looked stunning in a white saree, a top with intricate embroidery, and emerald earrings. She completed the look with a chic hairstyle, stunning makeup, and red lipstick. The image was captioned, "In the game of clothes, a saree will always win".

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The night's showstopper, actor Ranveer Singh, could not stop complimenting his wife. He commented, “Jaan lele meri …” (“Take my life”) and dropped the heart, fire and knife emojis. The fans immediately reacted by gushing over the couple’s antics. One fan commented, “you both are Perfect together.” Actress Vidya Malvade also found Ranveer’s compliment very cute.

Deepika's outfit was adored by the fans, who expressed their admiration in the comments. One someone said, "That saree looks so beautiful on you." One more response said, "Tell me a better combination than Deepika Padukone and saree".

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