A high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni against actress Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times was dismissed on Monday by Judge Lewis J. Liman. Baldoni's lawsuit, which sought USD 400 million, accused Lively of stealing a film project and engaging in what he termed extortion. However, the judge found that Baldoni's claims did not demonstrate wrongful conduct, allowing the case to be dismissed. Baldoni has been granted permission to amend and refile certain allegations related to interference with contracts.

Blake Lively took to social media to express her relief following the dismissal of the lawsuit. She stated, "Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back." Lively highlighted the challenges faced by many in similar situations and emphasised her commitment to advocating for women's rights.

In a statement, Lively's lawyers described the dismissal as a "total victory and complete vindication" for their client and others involved. They labelled the lawsuit a "sham" and praised the court for recognising its lack of merit. They anticipate seeking attorneys' fees and damages against Baldoni and his associates in the next phase of litigation.

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni is far from over, as Lively has filed a federal lawsuit against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation. She alleges that Baldoni and the producers of "It Ends With Us" initiated a smear campaign against her following her complaints about the working conditions on the film set.

Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, was also implicated in Baldoni's lawsuit, accused of defamation for allegedly calling Baldoni a "sexual predator". The court found that Reynolds had relied on Lively's account of events, for which he had no reason to doubt. The case is scheduled to proceed to trial on 9 March 2026.

Lively concluded her social media message with a commitment to continue supporting women's rights and thanked those who stood by her during the legal proceedings. "With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me," she wrote. "Many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you."