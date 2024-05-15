The much-awaited song 'Dekhha Tenu' from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' has finally been released. The track beautifully unfolds the love story between the lead pair, whose on-screen chemistry is too cute for words. Notably, the Holi sequence in the song brings back memories of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' song.

For those unaware, 'Dekhha Tenu' is a remake of a part from 'Shava Shava' from the iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The new version retains the essence of the original while infusing a fresh charm through the performances of Rajkummar and Janhvi.

Recently, official posters of Rajkummar and Janhvi from 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' were unveiled. Sharing the same, Janhvi wrote, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke (Meet Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, for them life is cricket, and cricket is life, beyond cricket), Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024 (sic)."

Here's the original one from Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

The film, which was initially scheduled for release on April 19, 2024, will now hit cinemas on May 31, 2024. Producer Karan Johar, while announcing the new release date, expressed his excitement: "Some films are more than just stories they are so much more than celluloid love they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!! (sic)."

'Mr And Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', also starring Janhvi Kapoor. The project is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.