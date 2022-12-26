Once again, stellar performances, meaningful discussions, and terrific turnouts marked the just concluded North East Festival in Delhi. The four-day programme, which ran from December 23- 26, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, was organised in the format of a carnival with several stalls showcasing the region's food and handicrafts, live music and dance performances, and open mic sessions, engaging the visitors throughout the day and late evenings, while serious discussions on business and economy of the region brought together stakeholders, government officials, tour operators, and development partners to discuss parameters for building a formidable investment climate to create a flourishing business and tourism destination in India.

Chief Organiser of North East Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, said, “As positively anticipated, the festival was a roaring success. We witnessed thousands of visitors; which is definitely a fabulous turnout. Our entire team has worked relentlessly for several months to organise this festival, and the response received is worth all the effort. People are now showing interest to visit the region and explore our rich culture and heritage. Several entrepreneurs putting up stalls made good business. We are thankful to all the artists, entrepreneurs, govt officials, stakeholders, people of Delhi, and each and everyone involved directly or indirectly for their support. We cannot wait to announce the details of the 11th edition."

The Khati Axomiya Exaaj stall, which has been a part of North East Festival since 2014, made Rs 2.5 lakhs in four days. Owner Priyanku Bharadwaj said, “Duck Fry, Pork with Til, and Smoked Pork were some of the best-sellers. People were excited to taste Assam’s Kaji Nemu (lemon) and Bhoot Jolokia (king chili). Momos served with fiery Bhoot Jolokia chutney and Clear Soup was another favourite to beat the winter chill. We are very happy with the revenue generated.”

Pooja and Liza of Tea Talks sold more than 250 cups of tea per day.

“This is our first time running a business venture. We were extremely nervous initially but with the kind of response we received from the visitors has now encouraged us to open a tea café in North Delhi. Our varieties such as Bluepea Tea, Orthodox Black, Masala Tea, and Lemongrass Tea were loved by all. We actually made double the invested money. We are so thankful to the organisers of the festival for this opportunity,” commented Liza.

Anamika Deb Deka, Founder, Qjel India, too, a first-timer at NEF received positive responses for her copper jewellery. “This year in NEF, I got a tremendously good response. I am happy that after two dud years, my business finally bagged some positive momentum. I have got three collaboration deals in the festival from the other fellow entrepreneurs from Sikkim and Guwahati. Even the local Delhi crowd have shown their immense love for North Eastern ethnic jewellery.”

Manas Jyoti Bora’s Organic Tea Farming stall at the fest became a centre of attraction for their unique tea blends, especially White Tea.

“We sold a great quantity of White Tea and have also received several orders. Other best-sellers include red and black rice. We export these products to Canada - which is our biggest market - and a few more countries as well. At North East Festival, I was able to make great contacts. It’s a fantastic platform for entrepreneurs like us looking to expand our horizons.”

DB’s Wardrop’s Lakhimi Baruah and Biplobee Gogoi too expressed their joy to have made huge profits on pickles and clothes. “Our pickles, local-style Purona Nemu Nimokh Diya, Jolphai, Bhoot Jolokia, received a lot of love. People also bought our jams and marmalades, along with Assam weaves. Overall, we generated Rs 2 lakhs; which surpassed our expectations,” remarked Biplobee.

The 10th edition of North East Festival not only celebrated the cultures and traditions of the region but also provided a business window to creative and passionate entrepreneurs. Organizers, investors, and visitors appreciated the ideas stemming from grassroots. Entrepreneurs are hopeful that events like North East Festival will help build linkages with potential stakeholders whose support can improve their prospects in coming years for the larger social good.