“All cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services will be shut from September 8 to 10 in the New Delhi district,” SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said during a press conference.

The governed New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) zone forbids the delivery of orders from businesses like Amazon and Flipkart as well, Yadav noted.

The senior officer, however, noted that certain services, including delivery of essential medical items, have been exempted from the restrictions.

“Lab reports and sample collection will be permitted throughout the city. Vehicles for hotels, hospitals, and other significant installations in the district that are involved in housekeeping, catering, trash disposal, etc. will be permitted following verification,” the Special CP further stated.

On September 9 and 10, the G20 Leaders Summit will take place at the brand-new Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention hall at the renovated Pragati Maidan complex.

The Delhi G20 Summit will be attended by world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau, among others. India is the first South Asian country to hold the G20 summit.