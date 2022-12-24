The tenth edition of North East Festival, which is arguably the region’s biggest and most colourful events in Delhi, kicked off on Friday, December 23, with an inaugural ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, after two years of hiatus amid pandemic lockdown. It’s Christmas time; the winter sun feels warm, and the venue is decked up in beautiful lights and traditional decorations.

The first day of the festival saw government officials, tour operators, development partners and other stakeholders come together to discuss parameters for building a formidable investment climate that will not just transform the economic fortunes of the region, but also build a blooming business and tourism destination in India. The second day of the festival saw an impressive gathering of foodies and shoppers thronging the sprawling complex to savour the flavours and explore the diverse handloom and handicrafts from the region.

Flavours of Northeast at Northeast Festival 2022

“It’s amazing to be here again. I am a big fan of North East food, weaves, and music. I tried rice beer and king chilli dark chocolates for the first time. I also bought a couple of Naga garments and a necklace from a Manipuri stall. I am so glad that the organisers got Bipul Chettri and his band. Love their music and style. The open mic sessions were equally fantastic,” said Nikita Sehgal, a visitor.

Nicholas Chyrmang, owner of Jadoh Meghalaya stall expressed his happiness over the responses received so far. “Our rice beer (Syndhiar) has become everyone’s favourite. People are also loving our authentic preparations such as Jadoh Syiar, Dohjem, and Dohkhleh Snlang.”

Winters and duck go hand-in-hand. The Khati Axomiya Exaaj stall, which has been a part of North East Festival since 2014, is seeing huge demand in duck fry. “Yesterday our Duck Fry got sold out, so today we have increased the quantity. It’s our signature dish. Other best sellers include Pork with Til and non-veg thalis,” said owner Priyanku Bharadwaj.

Samdup Bhutia, of Flavours of Sikkim, too, was happy with the crowd. “Visitors are willing to try out new dishes; this makes me really happy. Some of our most-loved dishes include Tai-Pho, Himalayan Pork Sausage, and Shaphalay.”

The handloom and accessories stalls are a riot of colours. Toingam Khangam of The Khangam Jewellery was elated to have sold a good number of necklaces and earrings on the first day itself. “The women of Wancho tribe of Arunachal Pradesh are well-known for their bead making skills. Here, I have got our traditional jewellery crafted from ethnic beads. They are vibrant and beautiful, and can be paired with traditional and western dresses. These are unisex; anyone can wear them,” she noted.

Splash of colours at Northeast Festival 2022

Akali Sema, who has come all the way from Kohima, to participate in the festival said, “This is my first time at NEF. Visitors have appreciated our Naga stoles and scarves. So far, the response is good. We hope to generate more business in the next few days. This is a great platform for exposure,” she remarked.

Handloom section display a splash of colours and authentic tribal designs at Northeast Festival 2022

Chief Organiser of the festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta said that after two years of lockdown, we are elated to be back to our favourite place, Delhi, the city which has always showered love on us profusely. “The energy here is fantastic; we’re seeing great footfall, as expected. The ‘Made in North East’ products are able to gain huge attraction. By creating powerful narratives around the history of the technique and translating that storytelling into art and fashion, our homegrown labels are doing a commendable job. As grassroots entrepreneurs, they generate cultural capital and employment and strengthen the eco system. They need collective support from all of us. We are hoping to see a lot more visitors in the coming days,” he commented.

Handloom section at Northeast Festival 2022

With several exciting events and activities lined up at the fest, there was countless sights and glamour for visitors and participants alike. The Rock Battle was another hit. W Dahriinii Vemai, lead vocalist of Gaigou band, from Manipur was excited to have been shortlisted amongst the top three finalists. “I feel NEF is an excellent platform to connect with people. It’s my first time here. I have met so many musicians from different regions. This is a wonderful learning experience. We have combined classical and rock in our performance. I am glad the audience loved our performance. This is highly encouraging for the band.”

Musical Extravaganza at Northeast Festival 2022

The day also saw fashion shows by Maxwell and Sampriti Goswami, and live musical performances by Achurjya Barpatra from Assam, Jessie Lyndoh from Meghalaya, Bipul Chettri and The Travelling Band from Darjeeling, and Delhi-based Ikka band.



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