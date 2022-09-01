After a strong first season, 'Delhi Crime' returns with a fresh case that has enough substance to keep us interested and involved. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her colleagues can take you on a heartwrenching roller-coaster trip when they are alerted to a terrible quadruple murder in this new season. Signs lead to the presence of a crime syndicate not seen in the city in 20 years.

The narrative of the second season is not as exciting as the first, which dealt with Nirbhaya's rape-murder case that continues to haunt the streets of Delhi.

Season 2 is about the 'Kachcha Baniyan' gang of the 1990s, who terrorized New Delhi by targeting and killing affluent senior citizens in their luxury houses in the cruelest way possible.

It was comparable to the Dandupalya gang of Bangalore, with the exception that the latter did not discriminate when selecting their victims. However, both groups were brutal and fanatical in their behavior and actions.

The series, which consists of five episodes of around 60 minutes each, recreates the gang's sorrow and misery, meticulously keeping to facts and numbers and neither celebrating the enormity of the crime nor explaining the reasons behind it.

Delhi Crime S2 is a taut and compelling look inside the lives of the key members of the police force. It digs into the difficulties that the cops must face and overcome both at work and home as they investigate a series of grisly killings that cause a wave of terror in the city.

Delhi Crime S2, created by Richie Mehta (who also directed S1) and directed by Tanuj Chopra, is an intense police procedural that stands out from the crowd because of the space and scope it gives to the women - Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal (both reprising their roles from S1), and Tillotama Shome (cast in a role that is miles away from her comfort zone but into which she slips without breaking a sweat).

In the midst of a challenging crime investigation, the show emphasizes domestic strife. DCP Chaturvedi (Shah) is coping with a wayward adolescent daughter (Yashaswini Dayama). Inspector Bhupendra Singh, too, has a daughter with whom he has conflicts. ACP Neeti Singh (Dugal) is torn between her professional obligations and her army man-husband (Aakash Dahiya), who is on vacation and wants her to take a holiday as well.

Internet was pouring with reactions from series enthusiasts. Check out what Twitter has been buzzing with about 'Delhi Crime' season 2.

A fan tweeted, "@ShefaliShah_is the actor we need and deserve #DelhiCrime".

“I've never started & finished a show in one sitting, #DelhiCrime is the first one. This show leaves you super satisfied yet wanting more because the stories are that amazing & it's never going to be enough. Thank you @ShefaliShah_ @RasikaDugal @TillotamaShome @rajeshtailang ❤️”, another one wrote.

I've never started & finished a show in one sitting, #DelhiCrime is the first one. This show leaves you super satisfied yet wanting more, because the stories are that amazing & it's never going to be enough. Thank you @ShefaliShah_ @RasikaDugal @TillotamaShome @rajeshtailang ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PEznwBxYxV — Dipti Malhotra (@QuixoticAnimal) August 26, 2022

“Woman crushing on @ShefaliShah_ Stunning artist. Her career graph is brilliant.. thrilled to be watching the second season of this Emmy winner. #DelhiCrime”