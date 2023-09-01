A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of September 2023. One of the most awaited movie in September is Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan' with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. It will be released on Netflix on September 21.

'The Freelancer', a new Hotstar Specials series, based on Shirish Thorat's book 'A Ticket to Syria' is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

The second season of Rosamund Pike-led series 'The Wheel of Time' was released on Prime Video on September 1.

It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar:

Latest Series And Movies To Watch On Netflix In September

Friday Night Plan

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

Disenchantment: Part 5

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jack Reacher must uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy in order to clear his name while on the run as a fugitive from the law.

