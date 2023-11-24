Action, drama, romance, and family drama are among the many new movies that have been added to OTT platforms this week. Check out the list.

Title Platforms Release Date My Demon Netflix November 24 Gran Turismo Netflix November 24 Inside NSG Disney+Hotstar November 24 Faraway Downs Disney+Hotstar November 24 The Village Amazon Prime Video November 24

My Demon

In the next K-drama My Demon, Song Kang is expected to captivate the public once more with his image of the chocolate boy. The show promises an enjoyable mix of humour and romance, with a visually stunning cast and gorgeous settings. A fascinating addition to the expanding canon of K-dramas with supernatural elements is My Demon. The tale turns into an odd tale about a demon and a prosperous businesswoman who are forced into a contract marriage.

Gran Turismo

Neill Blomkamp’s movie, based on Jann Mardenborough, stars Archie Madekwe, Djimon Hounsou, David Harbour and Orlando Bloom. In cinemas on August 10.

Inside NSG

The narrative of Inside NSG centres on a young officer who wants to join the National Security Guard as a Black Cat Commando. The movie chronicles his attempts to pass the six-week Unit introduction course and the three-month Commando Conversion course. The audience is left in awe of the power and endurance required of an NSG commando by the unvarnished, visceral, and inspirational footage.

Faraway Downs

In the crawl that starts "Faraway Downs," we learn about the persecution of Indigenous children in Australia and what might happen to a portion of the region if the Japanese carried on their attack after Pearl Harbour was bombed. It's a clear kind of foreshadowing that suits Luhrmann's antiquated cinematic sense, as well as an admission that what's happening is on soil created by sorrow. What romance is ahead of us all? A tragedy is about to occur.

The Village

Arya-starring film The much anticipated Tamil online series 'The Village' has now debuted on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. The project has generated significant buzz since its launch. Alongside Divya Pillai in the key roles, the series also stars George Maryan, Baby Aazhiya, John Kokken, and Pooja Ramachandran. It centres on Dr. Gautham Subramanian and his family, who experience a car breakdown and become stranded in a desolate village while going from Nagapattinam to Chennai. After learning that the town is inhabited by ghosts and monsters and attempting to save his family, Gautham's life takes a terrible turn.