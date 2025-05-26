Pop star Demi Lovato exchanged vows with musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes during an intimate California ceremony Sunday, marking the culmination of a relationship that began as a creative collaboration and blossomed into lasting love.

The bride chose custom Vivienne Westwood for her special day, wearing a pearl white gown featuring a corset bodice and cathedral-style tulle veil. "I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," Lovato said.

"When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs -- specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets."

Working directly with the Westwood design team, Lovato created what she called a dream dress. "I love everything about the dress," she shared. For the reception, she changed into a second Westwood creation: an ivory silk satin column dress with draped corset top, decorated with broken pearls cascading from the neckline. "It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special," Lovato said.

The couple's love story began professionally when they met in January 2022 while co-writing the song "Substance." Their working relationship quickly evolved into romance, which they made public by August 2022. "I live and breathe for our connection," Lovato revealed at the time. "Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."

Their engagement announcement came with typical social media fanfare, though the couple deliberately took their time planning the wedding. "We're not trying to stress ourselves out," Jutes explained in October 2024. "I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged."

The relationship has provided stability for Lovato, who has been open about her personal struggles. "It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring," she said in September 2024. "It's very easy to stay centred with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazingly."

Their social media posts have documented key milestones, including Lovato's Valentine's Day declaration earlier this year: "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life, and I have you to thank for that. I'm obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together."

The newlyweds celebrated with a rehearsal dinner Saturday before Sunday's ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family for what appears to be the beginning of their next chapter together.