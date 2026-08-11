Demi Lovato returns as Mitchie Torres with surprise Camp Rock 3 cameo

Demi Lovato is set to return as Mitchie Torres in the upcoming third instalment of the Camp Rock franchise, with the singer and actor making a surprise cameo in the film.

Lovato’s return was confirmed just days before the film’s premiere. She is also serving as an executive producer on Camp Rock 3, which brings the franchise back nearly two decades after the original film was released in 2008.

The new film will reunite Lovato with several familiar faces. The Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Joe and Nick — are returning as Shane, Nate and Jason Gray, members of the fictional band Connect 3. Maria Canals-Barrera will also reprise her role as Connie Torres, Mitchie’s mother, who is now the director of Camp Rock.

“Camp Rock just wouldn’t be the same without Mitchie Torres,” Disney said while announcing Lovato’s cameo.

Camp Rock 3 centres on Connect 3 as the band prepares for a major reunion tour but loses its opening act. The group returns to Camp Rock to find a replacement, setting up a competition in which campers vie for the chance to perform alongside the band.

The contest brings rivalries and friendships into focus, while also leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.

The new cast includes Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, Sherry Cola as Lark, Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

Veronica Rodriguez has directed the film, with Eydie Faye serving as writer. Disney Kids & Family is producing the project, with choreography by Jamal Sims.

Camp Rock 3 is scheduled to premiere on August 13, with the film becoming available to stream on Disney+ from August 14.