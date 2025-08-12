Demi Lovato stuns fans with surprise MetLife cameo at Jonas Brothers tour kickoff

Disney Channel fans relived their childhood dreams Sunday night as Demi Lovato stepped onto the MetLife Stadium stage with the Jonas Brothers, creating a magical reunion more than a decade in the making. The moment broke the internet, with social media exploding as 52,000 screaming fans witnessed what many called the ultimate throwback to their teenage years.

The Jonas Brothers launched their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour at the New Jersey venue, marking 20 years since their musical journey began. But it was Lovato's surprise appearance that had the crowd—and SNS—losing their minds. Her powerhouse vocals reminded everyone why she remains one of the strongest live performers of her generation, effortlessly belting out hits that transported fans straight back to 2008.

"This is literally my childhood on one stage," one fan wrote on Instagram, capturing the sentiment of thousands who grew up watching Camp Rock and jamming to both acts during Disney Channel's golden era.

Nick Jonas couldn't contain his emotions, later calling the sold-out show "a dream come true." Growing up just down the street from MetLife Stadium, the homecoming felt especially meaningful for the trio.

"Can't put into words what last night meant to me and my family," Nick shared on Instagram Tuesday. "Growing up down the street from this iconic venue and having the chance to play to a sold-out crowd of 52k people was truly a dream come true."

The night packed serious star power beyond the Disney reunion. All-American Rejects opened with crowd favourites "Dirty Little Secret" and "Gives You Hell," while Jesse McCartney, Marshmello, Switchfoot, and Dean Lewis rounded out the stellar lineup.

Priyanka Chopra showed her support in the comments, writing "So proud" with clapping emojis, adding to the night's feel-good energy.

Nick admitted he'll need "a few days, maybe weeks" to process the emotional evening, but promised fans the celebration continues as the tour rolls into Bristow for the next stop.

For Disney Channel kids all grown up, Sunday night proved some childhood magic never fades, it just gets better with age.