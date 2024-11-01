Demi Moore gave fans a Halloween treat, sharing a chilling behind-the-scenes look from her upcoming horror film The Substance. Taking to Instagram, Moore posted unsettling images of her character, Elisabeth Sparkle, looking unrecognizable in full horror makeup.

“Spoiler alert... Been holding onto these gems from @trythesubstance, and today feels like an appropriate day to share them. Happy Halloween from Elisabeth Sparkle,” Moore captioned the photos.

In The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-starring Margaret Qualley, Moore plays a woman who uses a black-market drug to create a younger version of herself. The film tackles intense themes of body image, societal expectations, and the pressures of ageing.

Moore described her preparation as “really emotional and internal,” explaining, “It’s about connecting with Elisabeth’s desperation, pain, and self-loathing.”

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Substance has already garnered attention, winning the Best Screenplay award at Cannes earlier this year.