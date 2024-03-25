Badminton player Mathias Boe, who married Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on March 23, wished his fans on the festival of Holi through a social media post. His post came a few hours after the news of his intimate wedding with the 'Thappad' actor came out.

Mathias shared a picture of himself where his face is smeared with red colour. Sporting a grey t-shirt, he is seen posing against the backdrop of a huge wall clock, which hints at him being at Taapsee's Mumbai house. Along with the photo, the badminton player wrote, "Happy Holi."

Taapsee and Mathias, who have been together since 2013, got married on March 23 in Udaipur, in the presence of only their close family members and a few Bollywood celebrities. The wedding was a three-day affair and the couple ensured no pictures of their wedding festivities were shared on social media.

Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, 'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulati, and comedian-actor Abhilash Thapiyal were among those who joined Taapsee on her big day. According to sources, the 'Dunki' actor will soon throw a party in Mumbai for her friends and colleagues. She is expected to announce the date soon.

During an Ask Me Anything session that Taapsee conducted last year, she was asked about her marriage plans. The actor replied at the time, "I am not pregnant as yet, so not anytime soon. I shall let you all know. I will get married only when I want to have babies.”

Taapsee, last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', has 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', 'Woh Ladki Hai Khaan' and 'Khel Khel Mein' in the pipeline.