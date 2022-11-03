Desi girl Priyanka Chopra recently returned to Mumbai after a three-year absence. Her visit to the city is especially significant because it is her first trip after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year. Fans expected to see the munchkin, but she did not accompany her mother this time.

Priyanka was caught by paparazzi at Taj hotel in Mumbai. In a blue pantsuit, she was seen making moves. She was dressed in a blue bralette top and matching pantsuit. The actress used dewy makeup and beachy curls to complete her look. Her blue nails gave a splash of colour to her ensemble. Priyanka really impressed us with her elegant pick.

To discuss possible collaborations, Priyanka will meet with filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmakers have also shared some ideas and anecdotes with Priyanka, and she will meet with them on this trip to continue the discussions.

Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actress-turned-Hollywood diva, is embracing the lovely journey of parenthood. Priyanka married her long-distance boyfriend, Nick Jonas, on December 1, 2018. Following that, the couple relocates to Los Angeles.