The iconic climax scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film 'Devdas,' featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is remembered not only for its emotional intensity but also for the striking saree worn by the actress.

This memorable look was an overnight creation by designer Neeta Lulla, who faced the challenge of crafting a new ensemble just hours before the shoot. Lulla detailed this experience in an interview, explaining how the whole film used sarees ranging from 12 to 14 metres in length.

"I had only overnight to create that look," Lulla said. Initially, the team had a cotton Durga Puja saree ready, which they examined at around 7 pm after finishing the day's shoot at Filmistan. The pressure was immense, but the designer was determined to meet the high standards expected by the director.

However, a last-minute change of plans was made by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who wanted the saree’s pallu to catch fire for a dramatic effect in the scene. Lulla recounted, "At that moment, Sanjay said his idea was to have the saree’s pallu catch fire and felt it wouldn’t be long enough."

With time running short, Lulla made a quick decision to find a solution, leaving the set to make urgent arrangements. This decision marked the beginning of a frantic night filled with creativity and quick thinking.

In an impressive feat of efficiency, Neeta Lulla and her team worked through the night. She called a fabric vendor and convinced him to open his shop at 11 pm. Simultaneously, her embroidery team began working on the saree's borders and other details. "By 8.30 am the next day, we had two 13-metre sarees ready on set," she stated, highlighting the teamwork and dedication involved in completing the task within such a tight deadline. The effort paid off, as the saree became a pivotal element in the film's visual storytelling.

The film 'Devdas,' released in 2002, remains one of Bhansali’s celebrated works, featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit. Based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel, the story follows the tragic love life of Devdas Mukherjee.

Aishwarya's scene where her saree catches fire as she runs through the haveli to bid farewell to Devdas became one of the most visually arresting moments, contributing to the film's success and its winning of five National Awards. The film's legacy continues to influence Indian cinema, showcasing the power of meticulous craftsmanship and storytelling.