Yashica Dutt, a journalist and author, recently voiced unhappiness about the lack of credit she received for her work on a web series produced by Prime Video called Made in Heaven. Now, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has expressed his displeasure over the use of his designs in an episode of Made in Heaven 2 without giving them any acknowledgment in a series of Instagram Stories. He claimed that a fictional designer on the programme produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti misrepresented his creations.

In the second episode of the show, actor Mrunal Thakur, who plays one of the brides on Made in Heaven 2, donned Tarun's clothes, which were displayed to her by a fictitious designer named Akshay Jaiswal (Kashyap Harsha Shangari), under a fake label.

Tarun shared a picture of Mrunal as a bride dressed in his outfit on August 17 and wrote on Instagram Stories, “It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of Made in Heaven, were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist".

Sharing a glimpse of another scene showcasing his designs in the episode, he wrote, “Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit."

Tarun shared one more photo of Mrunal from Made in Heaven 2, in which the actor was dressed in a lehenga by the designer. With it, Tarun wrote, “Let's hope the scenario does not repeat itself with other designers, who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future,” the statement concluded.