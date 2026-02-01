Devdas, Tere Naam and Yuva set for big-screen return this Valentine’s season

PVR Cinemas has announced the theatrical re-release of three Hindi films — Devdas, Yuva and Tere Naam — positioning them as a Valentine’s Day offering that revisits different expressions of love on the big screen.

According to the multiplex chain, Devdas will return to theatres on February 6, followed by Yuva on February 20 and Tere Naam on February 27, 2026. The announcement was shared on PVR’s official social media platforms and was met with enthusiastic reactions from filmgoers, many of whom welcomed the chance to watch the titles again in cinemas.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas was originally released in 2002 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, the film was noted for its large-scale production design, music and performances, and continues to be regarded as one of Bhansali’s most influential works.

Tere Naam, released in 2003, was directed by the late Satish Kaushik and featured Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla. A remake of the Tamil film Sethu, the drama drew mixed responses at the time but remained in public memory for Khan’s intense portrayal and its soundtrack. The film also marked Chawla’s Hindi cinema debut.

Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, which originally hit screens in 2004, centres on three young men from different social backgrounds whose lives intersect after a single incident. The film stars Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan, along with an ensemble cast that includes Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sonu Sood and Om Puri.

The re-releases reflect a growing trend of bringing popular films back to theatres, tapping into nostalgia while introducing them to younger audiences ahead of the Valentine’s Day season.