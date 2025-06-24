Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Kuberaa' earns 100 crore globally

The recent film 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna, has gained significant attention as it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office within just four days of its release. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie, which premiered on June 20, has seen a strong performance domestically, with Rs 55.10 crore nett collected so far. This rapid success comes amidst high anticipation and a positive reception, especially for its Telugu version, while the Tamil version has shown a slower uptake.

Financially, 'Kuberaa' appears to be on a promising trajectory, heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in its opening week. The film's Monday earnings were Rs 6.50 crore in India, showing a significant dip from the weekend but remaining within expected trends. The Telugu version of the film leads in collections, having accrued Rs 32.9 crore nett in just three days, whereas the Tamil version gathered Rs 13.65 crore nett. Industry observers are keenly watching the film's performance through the weekdays to determine its long-term box office potential.

The movie's daily earnings breakdown further highlights its success: Day 1 brought in Rs 14.75 crore, Day 2 Rs 16.5 crore, and Day 3 Rs 17.35 crore, with Day 4 contributing Rs 6.50 crore to the total. The film's ability to maintain momentum during the weekdays will be crucial in determining its overall profitability. 'Kuberaa' is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations, with contributions from Devi Sri Prasad in music, Niketh Bommireddy in cinematography, and Karthik Srinivas handling the editing.

Celebrated for its ensemble cast, 'Kuberaa' includes performances by Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna, Dalip Tahil, and others in supporting roles. As the movie continues its theatrical run, the focus will remain on how it sustains its earnings, particularly in the Telugu market, which has so far been the driving force behind its commercial success. With its impressive cast and crew, the film has managed to capture the audience's attention, ensuring a steady flow of viewers to the theatres.