The upcoming Tamil film 'Raayan', starring Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, is set to release on July 26, 2024. The film has generated significant buzz through its pre-release events and the opening of bookings in various theaters across Tamil Nadu and the UK.

The movie is also releasing in Telugu, with bookings reportedly going well in the UK. The film's music, composed by AR Rahman, has been well-received, with a special audio launch telecast scheduled. The film is expected to have a strong opening, with some theaters already reporting sold-out shows.

Just a week ahead of its release, the makers of 'Raayan' released a new single titled "Oh Raaya" on July 19. The song is sung by AR Rahman and Ganavya Duraisamy, with lyrics penned by Dhanush himself.

The film's trailer, which was released recently, has further heightened anticipation. It begins with a conversation between a young Raayan and a character played by actor-director Selvaraghavan, who asks if he knows which animal is the most dangerous in the forest. The older character says it’s the wolf and goes on to explain why. The rest of the trailer offers glimpses into the world of Raayan, featuring characters played by SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram, with Selvaraghavan's voice-over.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes, 'Raayan' promises to be high on action, showcasing Dhanush in a bloody action avatar. A new poster with the caption "Everything is thicker than blood" suggests the film could be intense and violent.