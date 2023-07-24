Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has released a brand-new dance routine, this one purposefully traditional and set in a Durga Puja environment. The video, titled Dhindhora Baje Re, has Alia Bhatt dancing in front of a Durga idol while Ranveer Singh is dressed in a crimson anarkali and churidaar.

As the two dance their hearts out, their different families give them odd stares. As Rani's family members begin to change their minds, Rocky's grandma, played by Jaya Bachchan, storms out in wrath.

In the song, Alia and Ranveer are seen dancing enthusiastically together while wearing traditional red clothing. The song has multiple backdrop dancers who are all wearing red, and it is set at a Durga Puja celebration. It was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and performed by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Ranveer previously wrote, "Revel in Love," and shared the music preview on Instagram. Before the song's release, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer were photographed at the Mumbai airport early on July 24 morning matching black outfits.

Recently, Ranveer and Alia unveiled their party song, "What Jhumka," in Bareilly's famous Jhumka Chowk. Tum Kya Mile and Ve Kamleya, two love songs, are also available.