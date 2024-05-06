The much-anticipated Tamil sports drama, "Bison Kaalamaadan," featuring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, has commenced filming. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the project has generated excitement among fans, with the production house, Applause Entertainment, unveiling the title along with a first-look poster.

Produced by Pa Ranjith, "Bison Kaalamaadan" marks a significant collaboration between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, promising an immersive cinematic experience. The film's storyline is shrouded in anticipation, with Dhruv Vikram set to portray a character unlike any seen before.

The announcement of the film's commencement was made by Applause Entertainment on May 6, accompanied by a compelling first-look poster shared across various platforms. The production house expressed confidence in the project, highlighting Mari Selvaraj's directorial prowess and Dhruv Vikram's anticipated performance.

With an ensemble cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Aruvi Madhan, "Bison Kaalamaadan" boasts a diverse lineup of talent poised to bring the narrative to life.

In addition to the stellar cast, the film's crew comprises seasoned professionals, including Nivas K Prasanna as the music composer, Ezhil Arasu K as the director of photography, and Sakthikumar as the editor. Notable contributions are expected from veteran Art Director Kumar Gangappan, Action Director Dhilip Subbarayan, and Costume Designer Aegan Ekambaram.

Amidst mounting anticipation, "Bison Kaalamaadan" promises to deliver a gripping narrative woven with elements of sports and drama. As filming commences, audiences eagerly await further updates and glimpses into the cinematic world crafted by the talented team behind the project.

The initiation of filming for "Bison Kaalamaadan" heralds the beginning of an exciting journey for both the cast and crew involved. With a compelling storyline, an ensemble of talented actors, and a seasoned director at the helm, the film holds the promise of captivating audiences and leaving a lasting impact on Tamil cinema. As production progresses, expectations soar, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.