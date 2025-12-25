Dhurandhar 2 locks March 2026 release; five-language pan-India rollout planned

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have confirmed a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, aligning the espionage thriller’s arrival with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The announcement was made on Christmas eve.

Written and co-produced by filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the sequel is inspired by true events and covert operations. The first instalment, released on December 5, emerged as a blockbuster, reportedly earning around Rs 597 crore in India and entering the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films list.

“Dhurandhar 2” will open simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global release. According to the press note, distributors and exhibitors from southern states flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, prompting the makers to expand the franchise’s language footprint.

The film is led by Ranveer Singh and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Manav Gohil. It is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Currently in post-production, the sequel is positioned as one of the most anticipated Indian releases of 2026. The makers are also exploring a wider mainstream release in select overseas territories beyond the diaspora market.