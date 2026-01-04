Dhurandhar becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 800 crore net in India

Dhurandhar has set a new benchmark at the domestic box office, becoming the first Hindi film to record Rs 800 crore in net collections in India. The milestone was achieved on the film’s 30th day in theatres, underlining an unusually steady run rarely seen in recent years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on X on January 4, 2026, noting that the spy-action thriller entered the Rs 800 crore club on its fifth Saturday. The film’s sustained earnings have placed it among the highest-grossing Indian releases, with its lifetime total still on an upward trajectory.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has drawn strong reactions from across the industry. Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika praised the film publicly, calling it a “masterpiece” and applauding Dhar’s craft.

Actor R Madhavan, who plays Indian spymaster Sanyal, responded to their appreciation, describing the praise as deeply meaningful and extending good wishes in return.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Its performance has made it one of the biggest Hindi releases of 2025, delivering a strong finish for the year.

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel slated for an Eid 2026 release. Following the first instalment’s record-breaking run, expectations around the next chapter are running high.