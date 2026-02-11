‘Dhurandhar’ rapper Flipperachi to perform in Mumbai on March 13

Flipperachi, the rapper known in India for his appearance in Dhurandhar, will perform in Mumbai on March 13, marking his debut show in the city.

The Bahraini artist gained global attention with his viral track FA9LA, which helped him build an international fanbase across regions.

His association with the Bollywood film Dhurandhar significantly expanded his visibility among Indian audiences, positioning him as one of the emerging global names in contemporary rap.

Industry organisers see the Mumbai concert as part of a broader trend of international hip-hop acts entering the Indian live music market, particularly in metros with established concert audiences. The show is being produced and promoted by Eva Live and Zee Live.

Flipperachi is also scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on March 14, 2026, at the UN40 Music Festival.

Further details regarding the venue and ticketing are expected to be announced.