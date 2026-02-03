‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ teaser signals a brutal shift for the franchise

The official Hindi teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on February 3, offering a stark preview of a far darker sequel to the 2025 blockbuster. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, positions itself as a high-stakes expansion of the franchise’s espionage-driven world, with violence and psychological intensity pushed to the forefront.

Running for just over a minute, the teaser opens with a rapid, blood-soaked action montage that charts the physical and mental evolution of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari. The imagery points to a grimmer narrative, steeped in covert warfare and stylised brutality, marking a clear tonal shift from the first instalment.

A key moment comes at the close of the teaser, where a reworked version of the iconic Uri dialogue is delivered: “Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi.” The line underlines the film’s aggressive political and emotional stance. Ranveer Singh appears clean-shaven, a look previously hinted at in the closing moments of the original film, reinforcing continuity in character arc.

The teaser also suggests that the sequel will rely heavily on flashbacks, tracing Hamza’s origins and his path towards becoming a lethal operative operating in Karachi. Brief appearances by returning cast members Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan are featured, with indications that Madhavan’s role will be significantly expanded.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series handling the music, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The date coincides with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.