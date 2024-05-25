Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar', is not just a hit with global audiences but has also become a part of Mumbai Police's road safety drive.

The city's police force on May 25 leveraged the series on their official Instagram to stress the importance of obeying traffic rules, captioning the post with, "Azadi shouq nahi hai Nawab sahib, niyam kabhi na todne ki jang hain."

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, the show has sparked diverse reactions. Alongside these stars, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman portray the roles of the Nawabs. Set against India's independence struggle in the 1940s, 'Heeramandi' delves into the lives of courtesans and their patrons, exploring the cultural intricacies of Heera Mandi.