"12th Failure" has turned out to be one of 2023's biggest hits. Everyone has praised the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, which tells the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and stars Vikrant Massey. However, did the IPS officer demand payment for the movie? He talked candidly about it at a recent meeting.

During a conversation at the ABP Ideas of India summit, Manoj Kumar Sharma revealed, “If you ask me personally, I didn't receive anything. It is so because I don’t take money from anyone or go in expecting any monetary benefits from anyone. I am a totally honest person about these matters, and I am as I was at the time of selection. My wife is also like that.”

He then added, “What makes me happy is when school students send me letters saying that they want to be like me, and to be honest like me. That is my reward. Through this movie, thanks to director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, people came to know about my story, otherwise there are so many stories but no one really cares.”

He further said, “How do you find someone like him to tell a story like this? This story is not special, it is a simple story about a kid that you’ll find in every nook and corner in our country. In the future, even if a few people feel that they should work hard and be honest and not take shortcuts or become dishonest in their ways, then I don’t feel there can be a bigger reward than that.” The audience present cheered for him.

Earlier in a heart-warming video that Chopra posted, Manoj Sharma and his spouse Shraddha Joshi are seen crying during the script reading session. In October 2023, the movie reached cinemas and became a box office success. After its OTT release, it gained a new following of admirers. For his role in the movie, Vikrant Massey was also awarded the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category.