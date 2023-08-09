Adding extra fuel to the already raging hype and craze for Farhan Akhtar's franchise Don 3, many reports have suggested that Kiara Advani, who has reportedly been approached to play the female lead.

On August 9, actor-director Farhan Akhtar finally debuted the trailer for Don 3, and boy did it live up to the fans' long anticipation! Fans were anticipating Shah Rukh Khan to return as a charismatic kingpin in the much anticipated third movie, but Akhtar instead unveiled Ranveer Singh as the new face of Don! Fans of the blockbuster franchise are in a frenzy about Ranveer's formal admission into the Don-verse and can't wait to see him scream as Don in the eagerly anticipated remake movie.

Although many Bollywood celebrities and fans have responded to the trailer for Don 3, Kiara Advani's response to Ranveer and Farhan's tweet caught our attention the most. For the uninitiated, there were several rumours and claims circulating in the media that Kiara Advani will play the lead in Don 3. The Shershaah star was contacted to take the lead role in Don 3, according to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla. The diva visited Singh and Akhtar's individual accounts and liked their most recent posts regarding the Don 3 teaser when it was released. Her expression of appreciating the Don 3 teaser is undoubtedly a significant clue!

In the meanwhile, reports have claimed that Advani's appearance in Excel Entertainment's headquarters yesterday was related to Don 3. "Farhan Akhtar told Kiara the main premise of Don 3 and she really adored it. Kiara has verbally agreed and is thrilled to join Ranveer Singh in this exciting universe of the reimagined Don. She has always wished to collaborate with him.