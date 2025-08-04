Did Rajinikanth silently propose to Sridevi at her housewarming party?

In the golden era of Indian cinema, two towering legends—Rajinikanth and Sridevi, ruled screens across languages. While their onscreen chemistry was lauded by fans, a lesser-known chapter in their personal lives reveals a poignant tale of unexpressed affection.

Decades ago, during a housewarming ceremony hosted by the late actress Sridevi, Rajinikanth reportedly arrived with more than just good wishes. According to an old interview by filmmaker K. Balachandar, the “Coolie” actor was deeply smitten with Sridevi and had intended to propose marriage that very evening.

However, fate intervened in an unusual way. As Rajinikanth stepped into the actress’s new home, the lights went out, a power cut plunged the room into darkness. Interpreting it as a bad omen, the usually bold superstar held back. Without voicing his feelings, he quietly left, choosing to never bring up the matter again.

What makes this moment all the more powerful is Rajinikanth’s decision to preserve his friendship with Sridevi, never letting the weight of his unspoken love affect their professional bond. Together, they went on to star in iconic films like Moondru Mudichu, 16 Vayathinile, Johnny, and Chaalbaaz, showcasing remarkable chemistry across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada cinema.

Rajinikanth, who is now gearing up for the release of Coolie this Independence Day weekend, has always been known for his larger-than-life persona on screen. But this quiet moment from the past reminds us that even the biggest stars carry stories of love that never found their voice.

As Sridevi’s legacy continues to shine through her timeless work and Rajinikanth’s stardom shows no signs of fading, this silent story adds a bittersweet touch to their cinematic journey, one that fans may never see in a movie, but will never forget.