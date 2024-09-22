Singer Diljit Dosanjh surprised his fans with an exciting announcement on Saturday, September 21, revealing that he will be adding an extra show in Delhi as part of his highly-anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. In addition to the Delhi show, the Born to Shine singer also confirmed that he will be performing in Mumbai and Jaipur.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Diljit wrote, "SURPRISE in DELHI DAY 2 Stadium - JAIPUR & MUMBAI New Shows Added Tickets Info Coming SOON. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (sic)." While specific details about the Mumbai and Jaipur shows have yet to be disclosed, the announcement was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Supporters of the singer flooded the comments section with excitement. One fan joyfully exclaimed, "Bhagwan aaj bhi sunta hai (Even today god listens)." Another added humorously, "Ekdum se itni khushi toh crush k Yes bolne pe bhi ni hui thi (sic)."

The announcement comes on the heels of the overwhelming success of the tour’s original schedule, with tickets selling out within minutes in every city. However, not all reactions were positive, as some social media users criticized the high cost of tickets, expressing concerns over affordability.

The Dil-Luminati India Tour is set to kick off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will take Diljit across multiple cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh. The tour will wrap up in Guwahati on December 29.