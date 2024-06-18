Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh performed his tracks 'G.O.A.T' and 'Born To Shine' on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, marking it a historic moment for Indian music on the global stage.

Several videos of the singer performing on the show surfaced on social media.

Jimmy introduced Diljit as 'the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet’, requesting fans to catch him on his ongoing 'Dil-Luminati' tour scheduled across North America.

The Punjabi singer appeared on stage, donning a traditional attire featuring an all-white kurta and tehmat, captured hearts with his spirited rendition of Punjabi music on a prestigious international platform.

Interestingly, Diljit also changed the lyrics of 'G.O.A.T' deviating from Bollywood to "Hollywood vich jine stars hai unade vich baitha sardar goriye".

Jimmy Fallon also joined the singer on stage.

Previously, in a hilarious promotional reel shared online, Diljit and Jimmy can be seen exchanging their gloves. Additionally, the 'Do You Know' singer can be seen teaching Jimmy Punjabi. The funny video was taken backstage of The Tonight Show's studio in the US.

Ahead of his performance, Dosanjh shared candid moments with Jimmy Fallon backstage, revealing their camaraderie and playful interactions.

Videos posted on Fallon's official Instagram captured Dosanjh teaching Fallon Punjabi phrases and sharing light-hearted moments.

Dosanjh's appearance on 'The Tonight Show' marks yet another milestone in his career.

Recently, he made headlines as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the esteemed Coachella music festival.