Diljit Dosanjh earns first International Emmy nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Diljit Dosanjh has made history with his first International Emmy nomination, securing a spot in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the 2025 nominations on September 25.

Dosanjh will compete with internationally acclaimed actors, including David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. His portrayal of the legendary Punjabi singer has been praised for its intensity and authenticity, earning him global recognition.

Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also received a nomination for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. The film chronicles the life of Chamkila, who rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, before being tragically killed with his wife Amarjot Kaur at the age of 27.

The movie, released on Netflix in April 2024, stars Parineeti Chopra and features a screenplay by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. Its live-recorded folk music and emotional storytelling have drawn acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Indian productions have been gaining visibility at the Emmys in recent years. Netflix’s Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series in 2020, while comedian Vir Das received an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. Dosanjh’s nomination marks a significant milestone in this growing global presence for Indian content.