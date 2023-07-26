Diljit Dosanjh, a musician and actor from Punjab, released several images of himself taken inside a recording studio. Sia, an Australian singer, appeared with him in several of the pictures. Greg Kurstin, an American record producer who has worked with artists like Paul McCartney and Harry Styles, was also shown with them in one of the images Diljit shared on Instagram. It's unclear if the group has worked together on a brand-new tune.

He shared a bunch of happy pictures with Sia. The two were seen hugging in one picture and grinning broadly for the camera in another. Diljit wore a black and brown attire with a blue turban-like headpiece, while Sia wore a green dress and a colourful hair item.

With his caption, Diljit made a reference to Sia's hit song, Unstoppable, which dropped in 2016. He wrote, "Unstoppable vibe SIA. What an energy. Happy vibe (smiling face with halo emoji). @siamusic x @diljitdosanjh Greg Kurstin." The comments on the post have been turned off. Sia shared the same pictures on her Instagram.

The singer-actor, who has appeared in films like Jogi, Good Newz, and Udta Punjab, is preparing for his upcoming film, Punjab 95. In Punjab 95, Diljit portrays human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 will host the movie's international premiere. The movie's first look poster, directed by Honey Trehan, was released earlier this week. Punjab 95 also has Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in significant roles in addition to Diljit. The original title of the movie was Ghallughara.

Sharing his first look from the film, Dosanjh wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (July 25), "Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh (A Sikh prayer)! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra ji."