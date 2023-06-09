The internet was taken by surprise as a tweet from a Canadian news outlet on Wednesday read, "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Several sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were conversing, laughing, and 'touching touch'.

Everyone was taken aback by the news, but Diljit's reaction went viral, and many are still stunned. He retweeted it and added, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy)."

Diljit quickly removed this tweet. However, netizens took screenshots and disseminated them on social media. Fans couldn't stop giggling when they saw his message. One user wrote, "Are there any facts to this? Lol." Another user said, "This is wild if it's true (laughing emojis)… lol no... can't process this..."

Fans are also expecting a collab between these two singers now. A fan tweeted, "Wait, did Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh just invent a new language called 'touch touch'? I can't wait for their collab album, Tickles and Tunes!"

Diljit had recently performed at Coachella 2023 in April and won hearts. He's the first Punjabi singer to perform there and fans can't get over his vibe. Americans were left impressed by his swag and aura.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit would be seen next in 'Chamkila' directed by Imtiaz Ali. It stars Parineeti Chopra opposite him.